General Motors recalls more than 6,000 SUVs in UAE over seat belt issue

General Motors has issued a recall for more than 6,000 SUVs in the UAE over a possible issue with third-row seat belts.

The recall is for Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

In a notice published on Wednesday in local media, GM said the rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right-side third-row seats may have been formed improperly.

The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company said dealers will inspect the rivet head formation and replace buckle assemblies if needed.

The GMC Yukon Denali. GMC

Customers have been advised not to use the third-row seating positions until their vehicle has been inspected.

GM said the recall campaign includes 6,315 vehicles in the UAE and will be done free of charge.

It said dealers in the UAE will begin contacting the affected customers to request them to bring in their vehicles for inspection.

"While it is estimated that a very small percentage of vehicles will be affected, safety is our overriding priority, and we are working closely with our trusted dealer network across the region to ensure every General Motors vehicle on the road is operating to our exacting standards," said Sean Poppitt, communications director, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

"Our dealer partners are in the process of outreaching to customers who own a vehicle that may be affected, to arrange a thorough vehicle inspection and replace the seatbelt buckle as required when parts are available, at no additional cost to the customer.

"Concurrently, dealers are inspecting their inventory to ensure all vehicles are operating as expected before leaving the showroom."