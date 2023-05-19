Sheikh Mansour holds talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Jeddah

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, underlined the UAE's unwavering support for a peaceful solution in Ukraine during talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders also explored the strong ties between their nations and ways to further enhance them.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the Ukrainian leader.

Mr Zelenskyy returned similar sentiments, wishing for the continued progress and prosperity of the Emirates.

The UAE has delivered key humanitarian support to Ukraine since the conflict began.

In January, the UAE sent a second batch of household electricity generators for Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland.

The generators provide energy to Ukrainian homes and alleviate the difficult living conditions of affected families, as the conflict with Russia continues.

In December, the UAE announced plans to send 2,500 household electricity generators to Ukraine, where the war has damaged infrastructure and power plants, leaving many homes without power.

The generators each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

The support was part of the $100 million in humanitarian relief sent by the UAE to civilians affected by the crisis.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian leader addresses summit

Mr Zelenskyy, the summit’s last-minute guest, said his first visit to Jeddah was intended to enhance Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world.

The Ukrainian leader said he would address the summit and discuss the treatment of Muslim Tatars living under Russian control in the Crimean peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“I hope we are all here for the sake of peace and for the sake of justice,” Mr Zelenskyy told the audience.

“We do not have missiles as our enemies do, we have less air power, we do not have much artillery but we stay strong because we have truth on our side.

“Ukrainians have never chosen the war. Our troops didn’t go to other lands. We do not engage in annexations and plunder of other nations’ resources. We will never submit to any invaders and colonisers.”

