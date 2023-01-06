UAE delivers second batch of electricity generators to Poland for Ukrainian homes

A UAE aid plane carrying a second batch of household electricity generators for Ukraine arrived in Warsaw on Friday.

The generators will provide energy in Ukrainian homes and alleviate the tough living conditions of families affected by the ongoing crisis as the conflict with Russia goes on.

In December, the UAE announced plans to send 2,500 household electricity generators to Ukraine, where the war has damaged infrastructure and power plants, leaving many homes without electricity.

The first batch of 1,200 generators to help locals cope with the harsh winter conditions, were delivered last month.

The generators each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said last month the aid was in line with the UAE's belief in global solidarity, especially in cases of conflict, and its wider goal to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis.

Household generators are part of the assistance sent by the UAE for Ukrainian civilians affected by the ongoing war. Wam

The support is part of the $100 million humanitarian relief aid allocated by the UAE to the civilians affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, the UAE has flown eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.

Millions of Ukrainians fled their country for other nations in Europe.

President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Ukraine during a call with leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to help provide humanitarian and economic assistance.

The presidents discussed the importance of exploring diplomatic solutions and dialogue to ease tensions.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would do everything in its power to prevent the crisis from worsening and to promote negotiations.

UAE delivers aid to Ukraine — in pictures