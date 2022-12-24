UAE to send 2,500 electrical generators to Ukraine to support conflict-hit citizens

The UAE on Saturday said it would send 2,500 household electrical generators to Ukraine in response to an energy crisis as the conflict with Russia goes on.

Ukrainian citizens who face harsh winter conditions have been forced to contend with power cuts and disruption to heating and water supplies.

Basic services were being restored in Ukraine's capital Kyiv last week after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.

The generators supplied by the Emirates will each have a power output of between 3.5 and 8 kilowatts.

They will offer crucial respite to hard-hit families enduring hugely challenging living conditions.

UAE delivers aid to Ukraine — in pictures

Expand Autoplay The UAE in June sent a plane carrying 52 tonnes of food supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria. All photos: Wam

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the aid was in line with the UAE's belief in global solidarity, especially in cases of conflict, and its wider goal to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis.

The UAE will transport approximately 1,200 household generators to the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Saturday and will transfer the remaining generators by January.

The support is part of the UAE's pledge in October to deliver $100 million humanitarian relief aid to civilians affected by the situation in Ukraine.

In June, the UAE sent aid to Ukrainians sheltering in Bulgaria and Poland, the latter of which has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis sparked by the Russian invasion.

In March, it said it would provide relief to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million following an urgent appeal from the UN.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country for other nations in Europe.

President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's support for Ukraine during a call with leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates would continue to help provide humanitarian and economic assistance.

The presidents discussed the importance of exploring diplomatic solutions and dialogue to ease tensions.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would do everything in its power to prevent the crisis from worsening and to promote negotiations.