UAE delivers food parcels to Syrian medics key to earthquake recovery

The UAE has delivered food parcels to more than 600 healthcare workers in Syria who played a crucial role in the nation's recovery from February's earthquake.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the humanitarian arm of the government, distributed the supplies to medical professionals in hospitals in Latakia governorate, in north-western Syria, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

It was the latest show of support under the UAE's We Did Not Forget You drive, set up to thank those who worked tirelessly on the ground to assist those caught up in the natural disaster.

The Emirates earlier this week donated food and clothing to more than 500 Syrians who lent a vital helping hand to the major clean-up operation following the earthquake.

The death toll from the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in Syria and Turkey approached 60,000, with millions more affected.

The UAE has offered assistance to residents in both countries since the earthquake struck on February 6.

It established the Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission, a humanitarian campaign to support those affected.

An Emirati ship containing more than 2,000 tonnes of aid — including food supplies, medical equipment and clothing — was sent to the port of Latakia last month.

The UAE built 1,000 prefabricated homes in Latakia at a cost of Dh65 million ($17.7) to shelter families displaced by the earthquake, it was announced last month.

The ERC oversaw the project to house up to 6,000 people on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The solar-powered homes each have two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The ERC formed a committee with representatives of the local development authority, the Latakia Governorate Council, the Syrian Red Crescent and other officials to select eligible families to receive the housing units.

