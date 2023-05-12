Emirates Red Crescent delivers food and clothing to Syria earthquake relief teams

The UAE has donated food and clothing to more than 500 Syrians who lent a vital helping hand to the major clean-up operation following February's devastating earthquake.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the UAE government, distributed the supplies in Latakia governorate, in north-western Syria, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

This was part of an initiative called We Did Not Forget You, set up to thank those who helped clear rubble after the deadly natural disaster which damaged and destroyed large numbers of buildings.

The death toll from the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in Syria and Turkey approached 60,000, with millions more affected.

The UAE has delivered crucial assistance to residents in both Syria and Turkey since the earthquake struck on February 6.

It established the Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission, a humanitarian operation to support those affected.

An Emirati ship containing more than 2,000 tonnes of aid — including food supplies, medical equipment and clothing — was sent to the port of Latakia in April.

The UAE built 1,000 prefabricated homes in Latakia at a cost of Dh65 million ($17.7) to shelter families displaced by the earthquake, it was announced last month.

The Emirates Red Crescent oversaw the project to house up to 6,000 people, on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The solar-powered homes have two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The ERC formed a committee with representatives of the local development authority, the Latakia Governorate Council, the Syrian Red Crescent and other authorities to select eligible families to receive the housing units.