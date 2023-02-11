President Sheikh Mohamed receives Pakistani army chief

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Pakistan's army chief in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE leader and Gen Asim Munir reviewed efforts to deepen ties and further co-operation in defence affairs during the meeting at Qasr Al Mushrif.

Gen Munir offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed over the death of his mother-in-law, Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, on Thursday.

He shared the best wishes of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Pakistan last month.

The head of state landed in the city of Rahim Yar Khan and was greeted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Chandana Airport.

State news agency Wam said the two leaders discussed long-standing relations between the two nations.

“During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed His Highness's visit to Pakistan, stressing that the visit represents a strong impetus towards developing the relations of the two countries and comes within the framework of their common interest in consolidating and developing them,” Wam said.

