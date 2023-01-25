President Sheikh Mohamed visits Pakistan

President Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The head of state landed in the city of Rahim Yar Khan and was greeted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Chandana Airport.

State news agency Wam said the two leaders discussed long-standing relations between the two nations.

"During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed His Highness's visit to Pakistan, stressing that the visit represents a strong impetus towards developing the relations of the two countries and comes within the framework of their common interest in consolidating and developing them," Wam said.

The two leaders were due to discuss topics including the economy, trade and development.

"The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them," Wam said.

There are more than a million Pakistani residents living in the Emirates. Mr Sharif reflected on the close ties between the two nations and the "long-standing historical friendship with the UAE".

Sheikh Mohamed travelled with Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, adviser to the President, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, adviser for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court.

Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, were also present.

Mr Sharif was last in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, when he met Sheikh Mohamed and thanked him for his support in overcoming the effects of last year's devastating floods.