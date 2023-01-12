President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistan Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace, the leaders discussed the historical ties between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance co-operation.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Sharif's visit and affirmed the UAE's support for development and stability in Pakistan.

Mr Sharif thanked the UAE for the support it provides, including for those affected by the recent floods.

The leaders oversaw three agreements, on diplomatic academy training, combatting human trafficking and state news agency co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan.

From the Pakistan side, the meeting was attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Ishaq Dar, Minister of Finance; Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defence; Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister of Aviation; Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information; Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of the Board of Investment; Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce and Asad Mehmood, Minister of Communications.