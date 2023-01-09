President Sheikh Mohamed receives Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff

They discussed co-operation between the two countries and ways to strengthen ties

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Gen Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, at Al Shati Palace. UAE Presidential Court
Jan 09, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed received Gen Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, on Monday.

At the meeting at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff and wished him luck in his new role serving his country and people.

Gen Munir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and joint work in defence and military affairs, and ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Updated: January 09, 2023, 7:47 PM
