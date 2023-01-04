President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral relations with King Abdullah in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah II to Abu Dhabi.

King Abdullah arrived at Al Bateen Airport where he was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed and a delegation of senior officials.

During a reception held at Al Shati Palace, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and joint co-operation between the two nations.

They exchanged New Year greetings and said they hoped the year ahead would bring prosperity to both countries, the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, and Humaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.

Also in attendance was Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE and Jordan enjoy long-standing diplomatic ties and King Abdullah regularly visits the UAE.

In June, the Jordan's monarch held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields.

King Abdullah also visited the UAE in February with his wife Queen Rania.