President Sheikh Mohamed's mother-in-law dies

Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi passes away

The National
Feb 09, 2023
Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, the mother-in-law of President Sheikh Mohamed, has died.

"The Presidential Court mourns the late Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother of Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness the President of the State, who passed away today," a statement given to state news agency Wam said.

"The Diwan expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy.. asking Almighty God to cover the deceased with the abundance of his mercy and great forgiveness and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace."

Updated: February 09, 2023, 1:11 PM
