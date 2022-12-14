Sheikh Hamdan approves new nature-inspired Dubai neighbourhoods

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the development of three new Emirati neighbourhoods inspired by the natural beauty of the UAE.

The residential areas in the Al Mizhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Barsha 2 districts of Dubai will cover a combined area of more than 16.5 million square metres.

Sheikh Hamdan said the project was in line with Dubai's vision to provide the best environment, facilities and services for citizens in the emirate.

“We constantly strive to raise the quality of life of citizens in Dubai and strengthen community bonds as part of our comprehensive human-centred urban development plan that aims to build sustainable future cities,” Sheikh Hamdan said, in quotes carried by state news agency Wam.

I approved the first phase of the development of model residential neighbourhoods during a meeting of Dubai's Higher Committee for Development & Citizens Affairs. Guided by @HHShkMohd's vision, we are committed to providing the highest quality of services for citizens in Dubai.

The new residential areas — described as model neighbourhoods — will feature restaurants, open markets, shops, community halls and sports facilities.

Gardens and squares in the neighbourhoods will provide facilities for sports and recreational activities.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the designs for the neighbourhoods, which will each boast a distinctive character and identity.

The design of the Al Mizhar 1 development is influenced by the ghaf, the national tree of the UAE.

Al Khawaneej is inspired by water and the Al Barsha development by sand dunes.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the new residential areas during a meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai.

He directed the committee’s teams to develop plans and initiatives to support economic development in residential neighbourhoods that will enable citizens to launch their own projects.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and deputy chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai and Mattar Al Tayer, commissioner general for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.