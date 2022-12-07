Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises 'inspirational' President Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed has held a meeting with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, who praised the UAE leader as an inspiration to his people.

"Who wants to see the face of triumph without doubt, look, focus on the face of Abu Khaled," Sheikh Hamdan wrote, using an informal name for Sheikh Mohamed.

The two men were pictured laughing in social media posts shared by the Crown Prince on Wednesday. The meeting was a day earlier, as Sheikh Mohamed welcomed visitors to the Abu Dhabi Space Debate to his majlis.

Later, Sheikh Hamdan was awarded the Order of the Mother of the Nation, a prestigious honour.

من يبغي يْشوف وجه المجد من دون ريب

— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 7, 2022

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, presented Sheikh Hamdan with the award in a ceremony.

It was in recognition of a Personality Supporting Community Issues, within the honorary category of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

The award was made under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation.

Sheikh Hamdan receives the award from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. Photo: Presidential Court Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan was awarded the medal in recognition of his role and efforts in all humanitarian, social and cultural areas, locally and globally.

During the programme’s sixth session, several innovators and distinguished people from various fields and categories won awards.