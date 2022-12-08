President Sheikh Mohamed calls for global peace and stability in meeting with UN envoys

President Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's commitment to supporting peace and stability around the globe in a meeting with United Nations representatives on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates was keen to forge partnerships with nations based on trust and mutual respect for the betterment of the international community.

The UAE leader reaffirmed the country's focus on helping to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, combat extremism and terrorism and address the challenges of climate change.

Sheikh Mohamed delivered the strong message after hosting several permanent representatives and deputy permanent representatives of United Nations member states in Abu Dhabi.

He set out the UAE's ambitions and highlighted its efforts to empower women and youth, to welcome people of all cultures and to develop a diverse and sustainable economy to support future generations.

Members of the UN delegation commended the UAE for its work in promoting peace and its humanitarian initiatives regionally and around the world.

The UN members also held meetings with UAE officials and visited several cultural, political and community institutions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The party was due to tour Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi during their visit to the country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; and Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The UN delegation included Gilad Erdan, Israel's permanent representative to the UN; Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE; Carlos Fuller, permanent pepresentative of Belize to the UN; David Bakradze, permanent representative of Georgia; Antonio Rodrigue, permanent representative of Haiti; Cornel Feruţa, permanent representative of Romania; Nemanja Stevanovic, permanent representative of Serbia; Fanday Turay, permanent representative of Sierra Leone; Bostjan Malovrh, permanent representative of Slovenia; Suriya Chindawongse, permanent representative of Thailand; Robert A Wood, deputy permanent representative of the United States; and Eric S Goldstein, chief executive of UJA-Federation of New York.