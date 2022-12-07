President Sheikh Mohamed meets heads of international space agencies

President Sheikh Mohamed has met the heads of several international space agencies that took part in the recent Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

Sheikh Mohamed received them at Qasr Al Bahr on Tuesday. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also present, state news agency Wam reported.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate was held on Monday and Tuesday at the Adnoc Business Centre and was attended by delegates from more than 50 space agencies and authorities.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE continued to consolidate its position as an important player in the space sector, adding that Emirati men and women were capable of excelling in various roles.

He said the space sector was vital to securing sustainable development because of the significant economic and scientific opportunities it creates.

"The UAE will continue to support the space sector and groom national cadres at the highest levels to enhance the state's competitiveness in this sector, in collaboration with its partners from various parts of the world, for the common good of humanity at large," he said.

"We have confidence in the UAE people, and our bet on them is successful. They possess the will and ambition in the field of space exploration to constructively contribute with the people of the world to ensure a better future for generations to come."

Heads of international space agencies who met Sheikh Mohamed included, Christian Hauglie Hanssen, the director general at the Norwegian Space Agency; Ricardo Conde, president of the Portuguese Space Agency; Dr Hiroshi Yamakawe, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency; Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, president of Turkish Space Agency; Dr Robin Jess, director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research; Dr Sang Ryool Lee, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and Herve Dery, president and chief executive of Thales Elena Space.

Sheikh Mohamed also received the founders of emerging Emirati companies in the space and advanced technology sector. He encouraged them to further develop the UAE space sector and forge ahead on the path of success that has been achieved in a record time

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of the Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and other sheikhs and senior officials took part in the meeting.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Advanced Science and Technology and Chairman of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space; Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency; Maj Gen Dr Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries, Ministry of Defence; and Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency were also present.