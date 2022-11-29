President Sheikh Mohamed meets Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

President Sheikh Mohamed met Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu on Tuesday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Soylu conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his best wishes for his continued good health and happiness as well as for further progress and prosperity to the Emirates.

Prospects of further co-operation were discussed at the meeting.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also attended the meeting.

In July, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, led a delegation to Turkey to explore new investment opportunities and areas of collaboration on projects across various sectors.

Dr Al Jaber's visit followed Sheikh Mohamed’s tour of Turkey at the end of 2021 and a subsequent visit by Mr Erdogan to the Emirates in February.

The two countries signed 13 agreements and protocols in various fields at that time. The central banks of the two countries also signed a currency swap agreement.

In November 2021, the UAE formed a $10 billion fund to support investment in Turkey following talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan.

Non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to more than Dh50 billion in 2021, representing 54 per cent in annual growth and an increase of 86 per cent compared to 2019.

Turkey accounts for more than 3 per cent of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade and is its seventh-largest trading partner.