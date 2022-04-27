UAE and Turkey begin CEPA trade deal talks

The UAE and Turkey officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expand trade and investment ties and support economic recovery and growth across the region.

The deal is expected to double bilateral trade between the countries from $13.7 billion at present, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will also "add certainty to the economic recovery at a time when the world faces immense challenges from increasing food price volatility and soaring inflation to supply-chain disruption and lingering impact of the global pandemic", the statement said.

The first round of negotiations began on April 26 in Istanbul and "significant progress is expected to be made" as the UAE aims to complete eight similar deals this year.

“Our ambitious trade agreement with Turkey will offer tremendous benefits to businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and consumers in the UAE,” Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said.

“By cutting tariffs, promoting the free movement of goods, facilitating capital flows and reducing trade barriers, we will make it easier than ever to do business with Turkey and vice versa. Together, we will explore new opportunities in aviation, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, food security, renewable energy and 4IR technologies."

Turkey is the UAE’s seventh-largest trading partner and non-oil trade in 2021 rose 86 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

