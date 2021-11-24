Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Turkey for official visit

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in Turkey on Wednesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to make the official visit to Ankara by the Turkish leader.

He was received at the presidential palace by Mr Erdogan.

An official reception ceremony was held in honour of Sheikh Mohamed on the arrival of his convoy to the palatial grounds.

A cavalry raised the flags of the two countries before Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan headed to a podium as the national anthems of the UAE and Turkey were played.

A 21-gun salute was fired as soldiers lined up to form a guard of honour.

The two men are expected to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to boost co-operation between the nations during their meeting.

They will also review partnerships between the countries in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation included Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, national security adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and number of other ministers and officials.

The pair previously exchanged views on a range of topics in a phone call in August.

They explored the prospects of building relations between the countries during that call.

Those talks came days after a UAE delegation met Mr Erdogan in Ankara to discuss ways to consolidate ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of trade, transport, health and energy.

The Emirati delegation was led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the country's national security adviser.