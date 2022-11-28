Sheikh Hamdan announces initiatives to improve Emiratis' quality of life

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced 50 new projects and initiatives to further improve Emiratis' quality of life.

The projects were announced during a meeting of the emirate’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Dubai Media Office said. Details of the projects were not disclosed.

The committee was created in May to advance the development of Emiratis in Dubai, to ensure long-term stability and to raise the quality of life for citizens.

“We directed various task forces to implement 50 projects and initiatives related to retirees, community development, social services, housing, quality of life and endowments,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The projects and initiatives reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to promote sustainable development and serving citizens is our highest priority.

“We also issued directives to develop the resources and capabilities needed to provide an exceptional quality of life to our citizens. We believe that our citizens are our greatest asset, and our growth strategies are centred on improving their well-being and progress.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan called on all government and private entities in Dubai to increase their focus on the social sector and develop more initiatives to improve the welfare of the community as part of the emirate’s broader sustainable development efforts.

In August, Sheikh Hamdan directed a financial support package to be provided to more than 1,000 Emirati pupils from low-income families before the start of the academic year.

In June, he also announced a 58 per cent boost to the fund supporting Emiratis in Dubai who are on limited incomes.

The allocated resources to help the emirate's most vulnerable have now reached Dh438 million ($119 million).

In July, President Sheikh Mohamed announced a Dh28 billion ($7.6 billion) social support package to provide lower-income Emirati families with subsidies to pay for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

The President said the existing social support programme for citizens would be restructured to raise annual financial assistance from Dh2.7 billion to Dh5 billion.

The total social support budget has been doubled from Dh14 billion.

The social welfare programme has already delivered assistance to more than 47,000 limited-income Emirati families.

The initiative sets out a series of allowances for Emiratis, which also cover accommodation, university education and support for job seekers.

Emirati families whose maximum household income is Dh25,000 a month are eligible for the programme.