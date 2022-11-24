Sheikh Hamdan wishes Sheikh Maktoum a happy birthday

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, wished his younger brother a happy birthday via Instagram.

"My brother, my support, and my companion. I pray you are well each year," Sheikh Hamdan wrote over a Reel, alongside a montage of images of the two brothers over the years, from their childhood up until the present day.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, left, shared a throwback photo with his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, on Instagram on the occasion of the latter's 39th birthday. Photo: Instagram / @faz3

Sheikh Maktoum is the third son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his wife Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. He is Deputy Ruler of Dubai as well as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

He was named Deputy Ruler in February 2008 and served in the role alongside his uncle Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid until the latter's death in March last year.

In September last year, Sheikh Maktoum was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

Read more Sheikh Hamdan at 40: Crown Prince of Dubai celebrates milestone birthday

Only 10 days ago, Sheikh Hamdan, popularly known as Fazza, celebrated a milestone birthday of his own, as he turned 40.

The Crown Prince is a regular poster on social media and is known across the world for his adventurous side, often seen taking part in adrenalin-pumping activities such as skydiving, free-diving and even scaling the Burj Khalifa.

Sheikh Hamdan often shares throwbacks to his own childhood on Instagram too, stressing the importance family plays in his life.

Scroll through the gallery below to see 40 photos from Sheikh Hamdan's life