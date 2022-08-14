Sheikh Hamdan directs financial assistance for 1,100 Emirati pupils

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed a financial support package to be provided to more than 1,000 Emirati pupils from low-income families before the start of the academic year.

Dubai's Community Development Authority will distribute funds to 1,101 pupils registered with the authority.

The assistance will be provided by the end of the month.

The total value of the funding programme was not disclosed.

It is part of a wider strategy by the Higher Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs to help young people with limited incomes.

The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs was created in May to advance the development of Emiratis in Dubai, to ensure long-term stability and to raise the quality of life for citizens.

“The directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reflect the keenness of Dubai’s wise leadership on providing all ways of support for citizens,” said Ahmad Julfar, director general of Dubai Community Development Authority.

“The directives come before the beginning of the new academic year, aiming at supporting our minors and helping Emirati families to reduce financial burdens.”

In June, Sheikh Hamdan announced a 58 per cent boost to the fund supporting Emiratis in Dubai who are on limited incomes.

The allocated resources to help the emirate's most vulnerable are now at Dh438 million ($119m).

Sheikh Hamdan, chairman of the committee, emphasised the importance of caring for citizens.

“The social sector is the most important during the coming period, and I invite all government agencies to focus on it,” Sheikh Hamdan said at the committee's first meeting.

“I invite all economic actors to participate in developing this vital sector.

“My brother [Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai] Sheikh Maktoum and I have a mission” entrusted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“Citizens first and second and third.”

Last month, President Sheikh Mohamed announced a Dh28 billion ($7.6bn) social support package to provide lower income Emirati families with subsidies to pay for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

The President said the existing social support scheme for citizens would be restructured to raise annual financial assistance from Dh2.7bn to Dh5bn.

The total social support budget has been doubled from Dh14bn.

The social welfare programme has already delivered vital assistance to more than 47,000 limited-income Emirati families to pay for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

The initiative sets out a series of allowances for Emiratis, which also cover accommodation, university education and support for job seekers.

Emirati families whose household income is up to Dh25,000 a month are eligible.