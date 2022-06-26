Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approves millions in funding for Emiratis in need

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Sunday announced a 58 per cent boost to the fund supporting Dubai's neediest citizens.

The allocated resources to help the emirate's most vulnerable are now at Dh438 million ($119m).

Sheikh Hamdan, chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, emphasised the importance of caring for citizens.

“The social sector is the most important during the coming period, and I invite all government agencies to focus on it,” Sheikh Hamdan said at the committee's first meeting.

“I invite all economic actors to participate in developing this vital sector,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said a comprehensive plan would be submitted within two months. Photo: Government of Dubai Media Office

“My brother [Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance] Sheikh Maktoum and I have a mission” entrusted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“Citizens first and second and third,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Also announced was an increase of between 20 per cent and 67 per cent for beneficiaries registered with the Community Development Authority, as well as a priority for increased benefits for families with senior citizens, widows, divorced women and lower-income families.

Families that have a breadwinner under the age of 40 will be included in the Dubai Financial Empowerment Programme with the aim of supporting their independence.

During the meeting, discussions for the social sector included 10 government agencies and a comprehensive plan to be complete within two months.

An integrated platform dedicated to services to citizens in Dubai will also be launched.

Speaking of his father's vision, Sheikh Hamdan mentioned the importance of ensuring Emiratis are cared for.

“Mohammed bin Rashid's vision is to provide the best standard of life for our citizens, the best environment for raising our families, and the best economic opportunities for our youth.”

The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs was created in May to advance the development of Emiratis in Dubai, to ensure long-term stability and raise the quality of life for citizens.

The Higher Committee will now begin to develop model neighbourhoods for citizens in Dubai, starting with Al Mazhar 1, Al Khawaneej 2, Al Barsha 2 and Hatta, as well as a detailed plan for the development of rural and remote areas.

The committee is also working on a set of initiatives and policies that aim to meet the needs of retirees in Dubai by providing them with more economic opportunities.