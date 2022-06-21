Sheikh Hamdan delivers Father's Day tribute to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shared a touching Father's Day tribute to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Dubai posted a video montage on social media charting his father through the years.

The footage includes images of Sheikh Hamdan and his brothers Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their father.

Sheikh Hamdan posted the video along with words paying homage to the Ruler of Dubai and the hashtag of happy Father's Day.

الأب .. هو ذاك الذي تطلب منه نجمتين ، فيعود حاملاً لك السماء #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/LZSyPfrZxG — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 21, 2022

"The father.. is the one from whom you ask for two stars, and he returns carrying the sky for you," Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

Father's Day is marked on June 21 in the UAE, to coincide with Midsummer's day.

It was also a day to cherish for Sheikh Hamdan himself.

He became father to twins Rashid and Shaikha in May 2021.

