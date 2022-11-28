Abu Dhabi's Zayed University launches Arabic teaching hub to help promote language

An Abu Dhabi university has launched an Arabic education hub to bolster the emirate's drive to champion wider use of the language.

Zayed University has established the Zai Centre, which will be dedicated to teaching Arabic.

The facility aims to be the world's first Arabic language education accrediting body by 2026, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated on Twitter.

The government media office said the centre was in line with "Abu Dhabi’s vision to preserve and develop the Arabic language".

Supporting Arabic is a key priority for UAE leaders, set against the backdrop of the country's multi-cultural make-up.

The UAE has embraced a bilingual system in everyday life, with road signs in English and Arabic, and many government and legal services available in both languages.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has called for schools and universities to sharpen their focus on Arabic language studies. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

In August, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, called on schools and universities across the country to step up efforts to promote national identity and culture, and the Arabic language.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is also chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, spoke of the need to integrate core Emirati values into curriculums and teaching methods from early years through to higher education studies.

Arabic language is 'our culture'

In June, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, urged teachers to promote Arabic in schools.

Sheikh Dr Sultan stressed the importance of teaching Arabic to school pupils, focusing on the need to develop new teaching methods for the language, as well as encouraging youngsters to learn it.

“The Arabic language is our belonging to the Quran,” he said in an address to teaching staff at the Sharjah Education Academy.

“The Arabic language is a stockpile of our history, our knowledge and our culture. The Arabic language is what holds firm our belief in our religion. The Arabic language is what unites us from the furthest corners of the Earth — from the far East to the far West, we are united under one language.”

Abu Dhabi in 2020 set out a five-year plan to encourage greater use of the Arabic language.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, approved the Arabic Language Centre’s strategy for 2020 to 2025.

It included using Arabic content, developing digital platforms in the language and encouraging research to promote it at all levels.

The centre was established in March 2020 in an effort to bring attention to the Arabic language and encourage its use in all official communication.

It was also tasked with performing periodical reviews for Arabic-language curriculums at schools.

