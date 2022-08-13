Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in phone call with Ukraine's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call on Friday.

They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Ukraine and how to enhance co-operation, said officials.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Kuleba also reviewed the latest developments in Ukraine, plus regional and international issues of common interest.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah praised the UN-backed agreement recently signed in Istanbul between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, which provides for the safe export of grain through the Black Sea to global markets.

He reiterated the UAE's readiness to support all efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine and reach a political settlement to end the crisis.