Challenges facing Arabic publishing to be discussed at Frankfurt Book Fair

Arabic literature, translations and book launches will be discussed during the Frankfurt Book Fair, which begins on Wednesday.

As part of its appearance in one of the publishing industry’s key gatherings, Abu Dhabi's Arabic Language Centre will host a number of panel discussions and events.

Some of the topics to be explored include ways to grow the publishing market in the Arab world and the challenges facing Arabic literature in the era of social media.

The Arabic Language Centre will also launch a new book series, with Pioneers Among Us among the first of a number of publications dedicated to music from the Mena and beyond.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award, held under the auspices of the centre, will also host a discussion centring on the book fair’s theme of Words connect worlds: Translate. Transfer. Transform, featuring various international publishers, translators, authors and academics.

These events continue the centre's strong relationship with the fair.

In September, it organised a training programme featuring members from the Frankfurt Book Fair and its Abu Dhabi counterparts in preparation for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, to be held in April.

Who else is coming to the book fair?

The Frankfurt International Book Fair in 2021. EPA

The Arabic Language Centre is one of hundreds of publishers and organisations appearing at the Frankfurt Book Fair, many of whom are inviting big-name authors and personalities.

The biggest name on the bill is Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will attend via video link.

President Zelenskyy's address is part of the global publishing community's ongoing support for Ukrainian publishers through grants, trade fair participation and training courses.

Ukraine will have a collective stand in Frankfurt representing more than 100 publishing professionals and authors.

Read More Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 to feature Booker Prize and Ipaf winners

Russia's participation at this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair is suspended.

Other key figures attending include bestselling Italian crime author Donna Leon, German-American actress Diane Kruger, who will launch a children's book, and eminent British historian Ian Kershaw.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair runs until Sunday, October 23. More information is available at www.buchmesse.de