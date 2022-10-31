Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to head UAE delegation at Arab summit in Algeria

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE delegation participating in the Arab League summit, which will begin in the Algerian capital Algiers on Tuesday.

It will be the first Arab summit in three years and leaders attending the event will sit down to discuss the multitude of challenges and crises facing the region.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the annual summit from being held in 2020 and 2021.

Algeria has selected the time of the summit to coincide with celebrations marking the North African nation’s 60th anniversary of its independence from French rule.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will preside over the event.

The last Arab League summit was held in Tunis in March 2019.