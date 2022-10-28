Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls on UAE to mark Flag Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, is calling on the country to help celebrate the 10th annual UAE Flag Day next week.

Sheikh Mohammed urged ministries and institutions to play their part in marking a banner day for the Emirates on Tuesday, November 3.

He praised the UAE flag as "the symbol of our pride and unity" in a social media message on Friday.

"On November 3, our country will celebrate Flag Day. We call on all our ministries and institutions to raise it uniformly at 11 am on that day.," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"Our flag will remain raised ... the symbol of our pride and unity will remain in the sky ... the banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky of achievement, loyalty and fulfilment."

The event, which was conceived by Sheikh Mohammed to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as president of the UAE in 2004, was first marked in 2013.

It is commemorated every year on the anniversary, which is not a public holiday.

The day is marked by schools, government offices, businesses and individuals, who hang the national flag outside their homes and workplaces.

Flag-raising ceremonies, in which the national anthem is played, are also held.

The UAE flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Al Maainah, in 1971, as part of a competition in Al Ittihad newspaper.

The young Emirati intended the four colours to represent Arab unity, as described in poetry written by Safi-u-ddin Al Hali.

These are red for courage, green for hope, white for honesty and black for strength of mind.

His submission beat more than 1,000 entries vying to become the new nation's emblem.