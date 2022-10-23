Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and King Hamad hail UAE-Bahrain ties in Manama meeting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Bahrain's King Hamad hailed the deep-rooted ties binding their nations during talks on Saturday.

King Hamad hosted the senior Emirati diplomat in Manama during his official visit to the country for the 10th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Bahrain and its people.

King Hamad offered similar sentiments in return.

The monarch reiterated his pride in the long-standing links between the Gulf neighbours, which he said were based on strong pillars of fraternity, common visions, understanding and close co-ordination.

He spoke of the success of the meetings of the joint higher committee in bolstering partnerships between the countries in various fields.

Read More Pope Francis to meet King Hamad and address religious leaders on Bahrain tour

King Hamad praised the UAE's key role on the regional and international stage and its work in laying the foundations for security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the robust fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, and a mutual desire to further develop this co-operation.

“The UAE-Bahrain relations are deeply rooted, and the two countries' leadership are determined to move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation in all fields,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He paid tribute to the development drive in Bahrain led by King Hamad.

Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Bahrain earlier on Saturday, where he was met by Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to the kingdom, along with a number of officials.

Attending the meeting were Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah met Prince Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince of Bahrain, on Sunday.

Prince Salman welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation and said the gathering of the higher committee supported shared aims to enhance economic and investment partnerships.

The Bahraini Crown Prince hosted a luncheon in honour of the minister's visit.

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with King Hamad in Abu Dhabi last month.

They reviewed efforts to further boost links in a range of fields and expressed their pride over the strength of the alliance between their countries.