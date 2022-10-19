Sheikh Abdullah holds talks with EU foreign chief Josep Borrell

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has received a phone call from Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"Sheikh Abdullah and [Mr] Borrell reviewed the importance of enhancing the values ​​of tolerance, pluralism, respect and peaceful coexistence in the world, based on their significant role in consolidating positive relations between peoples and stimulating sustainable growth in societies," state news agency Wam reported.

The Emirati foreign minister highlighted the strong ties binding the UAE and EU countries and keenness on boosting and building co-operation.

He also underlined the constructive UAE-EU collaboration in facing global challenges, as well as upholding the values ​​of human fraternity.

The two sides also tackled the latest regional and international developments, the crisis in Ukraine and global efforts to find a political solution to it and work to mitigate its humanitarian repercussions, Wam said.