President Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Bahrain's King Hamad after UAE visit

President Sheikh Mohamed bid farewell to Bahrain's King Hamad as he concluded his visit to the Emirates on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed saw off the monarch at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed were also in attendance as the monarch flew out of the country.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad held talks in the capital on Wednesday centred on the deep ties binding the two Middle East neighbours.

They reviewed efforts to further bolster links in a range of fields and expressed their pride over the strength of the alliance between their countries.

King Hamad hailed the pivotal role played by the UAE under Sheikh Mohamed's leadership on both the regional and international stage.

He spoke of the UAE's contribution to security and stability and promoting harmony, tolerance and cooperation.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and global developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad hold talks regularly in keeping with the warm friendship between their nations.

Last month, they joined fellow Arab leaders to inspected the Regal Heights Hotel, which is part of an investment project in El Alamein City in Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi hosted a banquet attended by Sheikh Mohamed, King Hamad and King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.

They all discussed the important links between the five Arab countries, based on brotherhood, compassion and mutual respect and interests.