Dubai Media Incorporated joins forces with Dubai Media Council

A young Emirati workforce will be sought under a new decree in which Dubai Media Incorporated will be affiliated to Dubai Media Council.

The move is aimed at maximising opportunities in the field of communications and public engagement for local job candidates.

The restructuring announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, outlined the goals of DMI to reinforce Dubai’s status as a global media centre.

It aims to use the latest technology and platforms to deliver diversified content in line with the council’s strategic plan.

“The new law reflects the importance that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid accords to this key sector, constantly issuing directives to further develop media establishments to keep pace with the emirate’s growing global prominence,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council.

READ MORE Jabr Al Suwaidi named Minister of State

“The new law covers all aspects of DMI’s development to achieve the desired objectives.

“We continue to implement our integrated strategy to develop the different sectors of DMI and consolidate the efforts of media across the emirate to set global benchmarks."

He said the strategy would allow for the "expertise of a young and talented Emirati workforce" to make the leap in delivering quality media content that reflects the status of Dubai and the UAE.

It was also announced Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum would become chairman of DMC, with Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla appointed chief executive of DMI.