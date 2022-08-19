Jabr Al Suwaidi named Minister of State

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Jabr Al Suwaidi as Minister of State.

The decision was made by way of a federal decree, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The decree will be published in the Official Gazette.

Mr Al Suwaidi has served as director general of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court since 2005.

He has taken on a range of key duties during his career, including acting as chairman of the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President and chairman of the board of directors of the Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation.