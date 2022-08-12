Swiss president invited to visit UAE by Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed has invited Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to visit the UAE.

The Swiss official received the invitation when Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visited the European country to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The written message was delivered during a reception the president held in Locarno.

Sheikh Abdullah relayed the greetings and good wishes sent by Sheikh Mohamed to the Swiss official, state news agency Wam reported on Friday. Mr Cassis reciprocated the message.

During the meeting, the friendship between the UAE and Switzerland was discussed, as were co-operation between the two countries across a variety of sectors including the economy, trade and investment.

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

After the meeting, the Swiss president accompanied Sheikh Abdullah on a visit to the botanical gardens on the Brissago Islands, one of Switzerland's most popular tourist destinations. They then attended a reception ceremony that was part of the Locarno Film Festival.

They also visited the headquarters of the Schindler Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and moving walks, founded in 1872.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the group's various companies, their production lines and the advanced technology they use, as well as the group's specialised training programme that qualifies students to work at the company after graduation.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the progress that Switzerland has made to empower young people to work in this sector, which serves as an essential pillar for driving economic progress and sustainable development.

Other UAE officials making the visit to Switzerland were Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Dr Hessa Al Otaiba, Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation; and Omran Sharaf, director of Emirates Mars Mission.