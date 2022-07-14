President Sheikh Mohamed to visit France next week

President Sheikh Mohamed will visit France next week on his first foreign visit as head of state.

He will meet Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, July 18.

The trip is his inaugural foreign visit as president of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed is "looking forward to meeting with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris," state news agency Wam said.

"The visit is an opportunity to reinforce and expand the longstanding strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France," Wam reported.

The two heads of state will address "several of the greatest challenges facing the world today, including future energy, climate change, and technology".

"In addition, the two nations will continue to strengthen ties across culture, education and space."

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron will discuss the collective efforts of France and the UAE in regional stability and security.

The two leaders last met in May, when Mr Macron visited Abu Dhabi briefly to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa.