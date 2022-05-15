French President Emmanuel Macron in Abu Dhabi for Sheikh Khalifa condolences

Mr Macron is the first western leader to arrive in the capital to pay tribute

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the UAE. Mohammed Badra / EPA
May 15, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Mr Macron, who arrived in the capital on Sunday, is the first western leader to arrive in the UAE to pay respect.

Writing on social media, he said he was in Abu Dhabi to "pay tribute to the memory of Sheikh Khalifa".

He said Sheikh Khalifa was respected by all for the values of peace, openness and dialogue, and he pledged full support for President Sheikh Mohamed and the Emirati people.

President Sheikh Mohamed has been receiving heads of state and government for condolences following the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday.

They included Sultan Haitham of Oman, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Barham Salih, the Iraqi president, and Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Iraqi prime minister.

Updated: May 15, 2022, 8:35 AM
