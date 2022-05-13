Funeral prayers held for UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

May 13, 2022

Funeral prayers were held nationwide for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed on Friday night.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, led senior leaders in prayer, state news agency Wam said.

Worshippers in mosques nationwide paid their respects to Sheikh Khalifa, who died at aged 73.

At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the country's largest, thousands turned out.

Earlier, a three day period of mourning was announced. Government offices will close and public and private sector workers will return to work on Tuesday. Schools will remain closed until Tuesday.

A successor as Ruler of Abu Dhabi is expected to be announced soon.

