Sheikh Khalifa mourning: public and private sectors to resume work on Tuesday

Three-day mourning period begins on Saturday following death of the UAE president

The UAE flag flies at half-staff at Union House in Dubai following the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa. Pawan Singh / The National
May 13, 2022

A three-day mourning period following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa will begin on Saturday.

Offices will close and public and private sector employees will return to work on Tuesday, state news agency Wam reported.

Authorities are yet to announce if schools will be closed on Monday, but an update is expected.

Mosques across the nation will hold prayers on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Worshippers are expected in large numbers, including at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

History Project 2010, "The First Day". Image from Al Itihad Union day collection . Abu Dhabi UAE. November 28 1971. 9.45am-1.30pm "Accession Day" Day 1. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and dignitaries watch a parade from a 'celebration platform on Corniche Street near the ministry of education building' (Source Accession Celebration programme) In this photograph: Right, Sheikh Khalifa (dark uniform)

Sheikh Khalifa, right, and dignitaries watch a parade on Abu Dhabi Corniche to celebrate Accession Day, on November 28 1971. Courtesy Al Ittihad

Updated: May 13, 2022, 1:16 PM
