Sheikh Khalifa mourning: public and private sectors to resume work on Tuesday

A three-day mourning period following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa will begin on Saturday.

Offices will close and public and private sector employees will return to work on Tuesday, state news agency Wam reported.

Authorities are yet to announce if schools will be closed on Monday, but an update is expected.

Mosques across the nation will hold prayers on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Worshippers are expected in large numbers, including at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.