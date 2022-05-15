Sikh temple in Dubai holds special prayers for Sheikh Khalifa

The Sikh temple in Dubai hosted on Saturday special prayers and condolences for Sheikh Khalifa, former President of the UAE, who died on Friday at age 73.

Scores of worshippers attended the prayers and paid emotional tributes to the late Ruler in a book made available at the temple in Jebel Ali.

The ceremony took place at the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali at 8pm, and saw participation from residents from across the country.

The UAE is currently observing a 40-day mourning period, including three days off for the public and private sector, with work resuming on May 17.

Leaders across the region and the world paid condolences, while some countries have also announced mourning periods.

