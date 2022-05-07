French presidential elections: Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term

Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday after his triumph in the French presidential elections.

He promised first to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine before going on to focus on promoting France and Europe on the world stage.

Mr Macron was re-elected for five years on April 24 in a run-off in which he beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The two had emerged on top in the first round on April 10, when 10 other candidates were eliminated.

“The time ahead will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe,” Mr Macron said. He promised to “first take action to avoid any escalation following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.”

Mr Macron vowed to act “relentlessly with a goal, which is to be a more independent nation, to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century’s challenges.”

He also promised to find a “fair method” to govern the country and ease social tensions by making the government and parliament work together with unions, associations and other people from the political, economic, social and cultural spheres.

For a president at ease speaking for hours on end, Mr Macron’s speech was surprisingly short ― and handwritten. But afterwards, he took his time to shake hands, exchange cheek kisses and chat individually with scores of guests.

While he presided over strict lockdowns and coronavirus vaccine mandates as the pandemic swept through France, most restrictions have now been lifted and there was no sign of masks or social distancing at the inauguration.

The event seemed unusually child-friendly for French presidential ceremonies, with several dignitaries bringing their children ― and at least two in baby strollers. Mr Macron, 44, has no children of his own but has stepchildren and grandchildren, some of whom were there.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony. They came primarily from the world of politics, although there were some actors, health care workers and military officers. Former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy were also in attendance.

At his arrival in the reception hall of the Elysee, Mr Macron winked at his wife, Brigitte.

French former president Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace. EPA

The president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election and Mr Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, before making his speech.

He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

President Macron also reviewed the military. Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, the navy’s second-largest ship that is key to France’s nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, including via sending lorry-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Mr Macron’s second term will formally begin on May 14.