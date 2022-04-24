Macron wins French presidential election with 58% of the vote

Early exit polls from the French presidential election show Emmanuel Macron has secured a second term with 58 per cent of the votes.

The 44-year-old centrist becomes the first incumbent to win a second term since Jacques Chirac two decades ago.

Cheers erupted at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where supporters of Emmanuel Macron celebrated his re-election, moment after first projections showed he had won the vote by a comfortable margin.

Mr Macron, the centrist candidate, cast his vote in the seaside town of Le Touquet after a confident televised debate against rival and vigorous late campaigning appeared to have solidified his lead over his Eurosceptic rival.

Ms Le Pen, who toned down her nationalist party’s anti-migrant policies to try to woo undecided voters, told supporters that she was “serene” about the outcome of the run-off after arriving at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France.

"I have confidence in the French,” she said.

With just three hours before the last voting stations closed, turnout was 63 per cent — down two points compared with the same time five years ago.

Many French voters have found the 2022 rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Mr Macron was an unknown factor, having never previously held elected office.

Leftist voters — unable to identify with either the centrist president or Ms Le Pen’s fiercely nationalist platform — were agonising with the choice on Sunday.

Some trooped reluctantly to polling stations solely to stop Ms Le Pen, casting joyless votes for Mr Macron.

The margin of victory is far narrower than last time, when Mr Macron beat Ms Le Pen by more than 30 points.

The rise in support for her nationalist program reflects a bitterly divided country.

Mr Macron’s challenge over the next five years will be to heal those rifts and muster support for his plans to make the country more competitive by overhauling social policies such as pensions and improving the country’s economic fundamentals.