UAE minister Ahmed Al Sayegh meets US special representative for Afghanistan

UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh met Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Mr West and his delegation are visiting the UAE as part of a regional tour.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, news agency Wam reported.

The two officials discussed the situation in Afghanistan, international efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis and ways in which the UAE and US can co-operate to improve the situation.

Mr Al Sayegh reviewed the UAE's efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially by providing medical and food assistance.

He said it was important that regional partners and the international community help to restore stability and promote the recovery of Afghanistan.

He talked about serving the interests of the Afghan people, improving their living conditions and ensuring girls have access to education.

The US envoy praised the UAE’s contributions to support Afghanistan and called on the international community to help the country in alleviating the suffering of its people and building a better future.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the UAE has provided more than Dh6.2 billion ($1.7 billion) in assistance in recent years, with a primary focus on food, health care, water, housing, education and sanitation.

