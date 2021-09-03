UAE sends emergency food and medical aid to Afghanistan

Passengers show the victory sign at Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai after arriving from Afghanistan. Pawan Singh / The National.

The UAE has sent an aircraft carrying emergency food and medical aid to Afghanistan.

The aid was sent on Friday to assist thousands of Afghan families, especially the most vulnerable, such as women, children and the elderly.

Last week, the UAE hosted up to 8,500 Afghans at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where high-quality housing, sanitation, food and healthcare were being provided by teams from multiple UAE entities.

Read More Pregnant and injured evacuees among 8,500 Afghans housed in UAE

The 8,500 evacuees were hosted in the UAE capital temporarily and were due to travel to other countries, chiefly the United States.

The UAE has become a crucial logistical hub for global evacuation efforts in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and has also helped with the evacuation of more than 36,500 people since the crisis erupted in early August.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan squad Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

Points Classification 1. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 63 2. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 38 3. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 25 4. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy / Bahrain) 24 5. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Dimension Data) 22 6. Taylor Phinney (U.S. / Cannondale) 21 7. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 8. Thomas Boudat (France / Direct Energie) 20 9. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 10. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 17

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen