Pregnant and injured evacuees among 8,500 Afghans housed in UAE

Some have given birth, others have been treated for broken bones

Passengers show the victory sign at Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai after arriving from Afghanistan. Pawan Singh / The National.

John Dennehy
Aug 26, 2021

The UAE is hosting 8,500 Afghans as part of a huge effort to support the international evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

The figure was revealed at a high-level briefing in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation.

The evacuees are being cared for at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi. About 30 per cent are children, 30 per cent men and the remainder women.

High-quality housing, sanitation, food and healthcare are being provided by teams from multiple UAE entities.

Some women have given birth, while many people need medical treatment. Some have been treated for broken limbs at hospitals, while others have tested positive for Covid-19 and are receiving expert care.

“We had some cases where we had to hospitalise them,” said an official.

The 8,500 are being hosted here temporarily and will travel to other countries, chiefly the United States, with the first flight expected tonight.

The UAE has become a crucial logistical hub for global evacuation efforts in Afghanistan over the past few weeks.

The briefing heard how in addition to the 8,500 Afghans, the UAE has also helped with the evacuation of more than 36,500 people since the crisis erupted in early August.

The evacuation efforts are not just the responsibility of one country, said the official. But the UAE will consider any request.

Security conditions on the ground remain a concern, the official said.

Authorities said the UAE started the operation at the start of the month but started in earnest on August 21.

Abu Dhabi expects the operation to conclude by August 31, which is also the deadline set by US President Joe Biden for the airlift to end.

Working with the US, the UAE has established a transit hub and processing centre in Abu Dhabi from which travelers from Afghanistan undergo health and security screenings before continuing to the US or a third country, the ministry said on Thursday.

Under the coordination of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the UAE is working with the US Embassy team, including consular and customs and border officers, to process travellers around the clock.

“It is an honor for the UAE to work side-by-side with its partners in the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Afghan people, as well as foreign nationals being evacuated from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds," said Salem al Zaabi, director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"We will continue to work tirelessly in this regard to ensure that all can live in safety, security, and dignity."

Countries are scrambling to complete the evacuation of thousands of foreigners and Afghans after the Taliban's take-over of the country.

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Rain Management

Year started: 2017

Based: Bahrain

Employees: 100-120

Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Gulf Under 19s final

Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Transgender report
The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800

 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder 

Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm

 Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm

 Transmission: Eight-speed CVT

 Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Pad Man

Dir: R Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Three-and-a-half stars

Ain Dubai in numbers

126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure

1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch

16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.

9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.

5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place

192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

The five new places of worship

Church of South Indian Parish

St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch

St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch

St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais

Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

 

Our legal consultants

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs

Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: nine-speed

Power: 542bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: Dh848,000

On sale: now

if you go

The flights

Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300.

The tour

Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

FA CUP FINAL

Manchester City 6
(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68')

Watford 0

Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Meydan racecard:

6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres

7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) 1,600m

7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions $100,000 (Turf) 1,400m

8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,200m

8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) | 2,000m

10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg
Liverpool v Roma
When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The bio

Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales

Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow

Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades

Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus

Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga

Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

