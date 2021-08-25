UK and US diplomats thank UAE for support in Afghanistan withdrawal

British and American diplomats on Wednesday thanked the UAE for supporting international withdrawal efforts in Afghanistan.

Patrick Moody, Britain's ambassador to the UAE, said 4,883 people had left Kabul and travelled safely to the UK through the Emirates.

"The UK government team here in the UAE continues to work closely with our Emirati friends around the clock to ensure safe passage for the brave men and women who have helped us in Afghanistan,” Mr Moody said.

"This endeavour would not be possible without the generosity and support provided to us by the UAE government.

The UAE had shown the strength of its partnership with Britain and how friends stand together in moments of crisis, said Mr Moody.

“We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all UAE authorities, including Dubai Airports Authority, Dubai Police, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority," he said.

"We praise the UAE’s humanitarian support – not just to the UK but across many international partners – which demonstrates its commitment to the global relief efforts for Afghanistan, and enables us to do our work."

Ethan Goldrich, US Chargé d'Affaires, also thanked the UAE for its efforts.

He said the US was extremely grateful to the Emirates for co-ordinating the safe transit of thousands out of Afghanistan.

These included US citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals.

Mr Goldrich described the process as a highly complex global effort that would not have been possible without the close co-operation of the two countries.

The US diplomat said his country was grateful to the UAE for hosting 5,000 Afghan citizens temporarily before they depart for other destinations.

"Together, the UAE and US have quickly stood up a transit hub and processing centre in Abu Dhabi from where individuals undergo health and security screenings before continuing to the US or another country," he said.

"Emirati immigration officials are working side-by-side with our consular and customs and border patrol officers to make this happen, efficiently and safely, 24 hours a day."

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

