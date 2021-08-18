UAE: Afghanistan needs good relations with international community

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said he hoped Afghanistan had 'turned the page of suffering in favour of peace and prosperity'. Reuters

Afghanistan must forge good relations with the international community to prosper, the UAE’s Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said on Wednesday.

This came after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul and most of the country.

Dr Gargash’s comments came as the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said at the group's first news conference since taking charge of Kabul that women’s rights, media freedom and amnesty for government officials will be granted.

“Afghanistan needs good relations with the international community to ensure a prosperous future, as the spokesman stated,” Dr Gargash said on Twitter.

“We hope that it will now turn the page of suffering in favour of peace and prosperity for all its people.”

Dr Gargash said the Taliban spokesman’s comments “were encouraging”.

“We welcome his emphasis on amnesty and tolerance over revenge, as well as his promise to honour the rights of women to education and work,” he said.

Mr Mujahid said the rights of women will be guaranteed within the framework of Islam.

He confirmed that the Taliban wants to secure peaceful relations with other countries and that no group would be allowed to use its territory as a base to attack other nations.

Since developments in Afghanistan escalated this week, the UAE has stressed the need for “stability and security".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said it hoped all parties in Afghanistan would work towards this goal.

“The UAE confirmed that it is closely following recent developments in brotherly Afghanistan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan,” said a statement published by state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to establish security and achieve stability and development in Afghanistan in a manner that fulfils the hopes and aspirations of its brotherly people.”