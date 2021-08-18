Taliban pledge 'totally different' moderate face as west continues evacuations

Follow the latest updates on Afghanistan here

The Taliban introduced on Tuesday a “new face” to the world saying they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.

The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as the United States and western allies resumed evacuating diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul as Afghans thronged the runway.

A White House official said military flights had evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Kabul on Tuesday.

People among the first evacuees from Kabul arrive at Frankfurt International Airport in western Germany in the early hours of August 18. AFP

As they consolidated power, the Taliban said one of their leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.

Baradar was arrested in 2010, but released from prison in 2018 at the request of former US President Donald Trump's administration so he could participate in peace talks.

“We don't want any internal or external enemies,” the movement's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

Women would be allowed to work and study and “will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam,” he added.

As they rushed to evacuate, foreign powers assessed how to respond after Afghan forces melted away in just days, with what many had predicted as the likely fast unravelling of women's rights.

“If (the Taliban) want any respect, if they want any recognition by the international community, they have to be very conscious of the fact we will be watching how women and girls and, more broadly, the civilian community is treated by them as they try to form a government,” US. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told MSNBC on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they had agreed to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to Afghanistan.

During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by Sharia, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear all-enveloping burkas to go out and then only when accompanied by a male relative.

Tearful eyes are seen painted on a flag as members of the Los Angeles Afghan community and their supporters hold a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, August 17, 2021.AFP

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session in Geneva next week to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover, a UN statement said.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN humanitarian co-ordinator for Afghanistan, told Reuters the Taliban had assured the UN it can pursue humanitarian work in Afghanistan, which is suffering from a drought.

'Walk the talk'

The European Union said it would only co-operate with the Afghan government following the Taliban's return to power if they respected fundamental rights, including those of women.

Within Afghanistan, women expressed scepticism.

Afghan girls' education activist Pashtana Durrani, 23, was wary of Taliban promises. “They have to walk the talk. Right now they are not doing that,” she told Reuters.

Several women were ordered to leave their jobs during the Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan.

Mujahid said the Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and government officials, and were granting an amnesty for former soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

“Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors,” he said, adding that there was a “huge difference” between the Taliban now and 20 years ago.

He also said families trying to flee the country at the airport should return home and nothing would happen to them.

Resistance and criticism

Mujahid's conciliatory tone contrasted with comments by Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the “legitimate caretaker president” and vowed not to bow to Kabul's new rulers.

It was not immediately clear how much support Saleh enjoys in a country wearied by decades of conflict.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Taliban should allow the departure of all those who want to leave Afghanistan, adding Nato's aim was to help build a viable state and warning the alliance could strike if the country again becomes a breeding ground for terrorism.

The decision by Biden, a Democrat, to stick to the withdrawal deal struck last year by his Republican predecessor Trump has stirred widespread criticism at home and among US allies.

US President Joe Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J McNair in Washington. AP

Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points to 46 per cent, the lowest level of his seven-month-long presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Monday. It also found that less than half of Americans liked how he has handled Afghanistan.

Biden said he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly or follow through on Trump's withdrawal deal. He blamed the Taliban takeover on Afghan leaders who fled and the army's unwillingness to fight.

Washington was blocking the Taliban from accessing any Afghan government funds held in the US, including about $1.3 billion of gold reserves at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a Biden administration official said.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Simran Director Hansal Mehta Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Esha Tiwari Pandey Three stars

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Results 2.15pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m Winner: Hello, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihi (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m Winner: Right Flank, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,000m Winner: Leading Spirit, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 Dh575,000 1,600m Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,400m Winner: Ode To Autumn, Patrick Cosgrave, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh125,000 1,200m Winner: Last Surprise, James Doyle, Simon Crisford. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,200m Winner: Daltrey, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihi.

