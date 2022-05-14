UAE pledges Dh220 million to support global efforts to fight Covid-19

The UAE has vowed to send Dh220 million ($60m) to support global efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic and help prepare for future outbreaks.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, pledged the money during the Global Covid-19 Summit, co-hosted by the US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

The donation will include Dh36 million to provide easier testing kits and Dh183 million towards specialised medical supplies to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"The UAE has harnessed its logistical capacities to provide 136 countries with the necessary medical supplies to address the pandemic,” she said.

“The nation has fully supported the establishment of field hospitals in nine countries, in addition to the COVAX initiative with a donation of $50 million, to support the provision of vaccines to developing countries in an effective and accessible manner.

“The UAE, as a current member of the United Nations Security Council, will fulfil its pledge to increase its contributions to international cooperation and global health, by producing and supplying medicines and essential medical requirements.”

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE was fully behind international efforts to curb the impact of any future pandemics or diseases that could threaten global safety.

The country was uniquely placed to offer insight on how to tackle the pandemic, given the success of its early testing programmes, she said.

“The UAE has shared the results of its genetic research on Covid-19 variants with the international community, which underscored the importance of continuing to coordinate efforts to enhance the values of human solidarity with everyone in need of support.”

She added that the UAE would continue to fulfill its pledge to increase its contributions to international co-operation and global health.