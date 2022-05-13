Coronavirus: UAE records 369 new cases

The UAE reported 369 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 901,809.

Another 250 people recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 885,537.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with this figure standing at 2,302.

The latest cases were detected after 227,280 PCR tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with almost 98 per cent fully vaccinated.

Read more UAE public urged to stick to mask wearing amid no change in rules

The UAE is returning to normal after more than two years of Covid-19 related restrictions.

Capacity limits at malls and restaurants have been removed, travel rules eased and public events have returned.

However, remains mandatory to wear a mask inside public places.